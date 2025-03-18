Tributes grow at site of tragic road crash near Shifnal which killed three teenagers and seriously injured another
Tributes continue to grow at the site of a shocking road crash that claimed the lives of three teenagers.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The tragic crash happened at around 11.15pm on Friday (March 14) near Shifnal.
Three teenage boys died as a result of the crash while another suffered life-changing injuries.
Scores of tributes have since been left at the scene of the crash, with flowers, candles and a teddy bear all placed at the side of the road.
A spanner with the message 'RIP Simon' has also been attached to a tree at the scene of the crash.
The tragedy happened on Offoxey Road in Tong, and involved a silver Audi A1.