Tributes grow at site of tragic road crash near Shifnal which killed three teenagers and seriously injured another

The tragic crash happened at around 11.15pm on Friday (March 14) near Shifnal.

Three teenage boys died as a result of the crash while another suffered life-changing injuries.

Tributes at the scene of the shocking tragedy.

Scores of tributes have since been left at the scene of the crash, with flowers, candles and a teddy bear all placed at the side of the road.

A spanner with the message 'RIP Simon' has also been attached to a tree at the scene of the crash.

The tragedy happened on Offoxey Road in Tong, and involved a silver Audi A1.