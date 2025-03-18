Shropshire's youngest council candidate set to take on county's former youngest mayor in town where youth matters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lewis Drake, the Labour candidate for Much Wenlock, is standing against Dan Thomas, the Conservative candidate who became Shropshire's youngest town mayor.

In 2020 Mr Thomas made history when, aged 28, he became the youngest person ever to hold the office of Mayor of Much Wenlock.

Much Wenlock is already home to Shropshire's youngest barber shop owner, Harry Bushell, who opened The Unknown Barber in the High Street last year at the age of just 18.

The town is also home to Jack Woodhouse, the UK's youngest qualified male funeral director, who is only 22 and works for family firm Northwood & Sons.

And Rhys Joseph, believed to be the county's youngest estate agent, took over Stentons Property on the high street, aged 24.

Rhys Joseph, who is originally from Aberystwyth, took over the estate agency earlier this year – three years after he first became a boss at the age of 21.

Lewis Drake

Mr Drake grew up in Broseley, but attended Much Wenlock's William Brookes School, then Shrewsbury College.

He has been a Broseley town councillor since February.

He said: “I've worked in local businesses like Mrs P’s and Choc Tilly so I understand the challenges and opportunities our area faces.

“I believe Much Wenlock deserves fresh representation. If elected, I will follow through on our promises to you; supporting our leisure centre and our local businesses, reducing anti-social behaviour.”

