Woman airlifted with serious injuries after multi-vehicle crash near Craven Arms

The incident took place at around 9.20am this morning, south of Craven Arms, with two air ambulances sent to the scene.

An update from West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said the crash had involved a van, two cars, and a caravan.

Four people were injured in the incident, with one woman flown to a major trauma centre by air ambulance.

A statement from WMAS they had been called to an incident at Stokesay Bridge, between Cravens Arms and Onibury.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC) from Cosford and a second MAAC helicopter from Tatenhill responded to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a van which had collided with a car towing a caravan. Four occupants required assessment by ambulance staff.

“The driver of one car, a woman, sustained serious injuries and received trauma care by the team of ambulance staff on scene before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further specialist care.

“The driver and passenger from the second car, a man and woman, were given treatment on scene for non-serious injuries before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury hospital.

“The van driver, a man, suffered minor injuries and was discharged on scene.”