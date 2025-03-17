Shropshire MP writes to Health Secretary with fears 1,000 pharmacies could shut due to underfunding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In a letter signed by more than 50 MPs, Helen Morgan has written to Wes Streeting MP outlining her fear that residents in rural towns and villages could be left without a pharmacy due to mounting financial pressures.

The Liberal Democrat health and care spokesperson warned that up to 1,000 pharmacies could shut their doors in the next few years due to "chronic underfunding and escalating financial pressures" and has called for 'immediate' action.

She presented analysis by the National Pharmacy Association which has suggested that hundreds of communities could be left without a local pharmacy by the end of 2027 - creating "pharmacy deserts" where residents could struggle to access healthcare services.

In her letter, the North Shropshire MP said she wished to "express serious concern regarding the future of Britain's pharmacies".

Helen Morgan at Green End Pharmacy in Whitchurch.

She said her intervention comes amid growing concerns over the "uncertain future" of the Pharmacy First initiative, with funding for the scheme set to expire in early April.

Mrs Morgan's letter said: "Pharmacies play an essential role in the community.

"This cornerstone of primary care, however, is increasingly under threat.

"The situation is only set to worsen in the coming months, with pharmacies facing further financial strain due to the planned rise in National Insurance contributions and the increase in business rates, which affect high street retailers including pharmacies.

"Moreover, many pharmacies are already operating at a loss on may prescription drugs, essentially subsidising the NHS at a time when their own financial sustainability is in jeopardy."

The North Shropshire MP has called for the Government to clarify the future of Pharmacy First, confirm funding for pharmacies in the current financial year, and commit to a long-term plan which ensures the survival of the community services.

Helen Morgan's letter to Health Secretary, Wes Streeting MP.

Helen Morgan MP said: "The Government talks about shifting care into the community, but without proper support for pharmacies, that ambition is meaningless.

"Pharmacies are a vital part of our healthcare system, providing essential services to communities up and down the country. Yet, due to years of real-terms funding cuts and mounting financial pressures, pharmacies are being pushed to breaking point.

"With 900 closures expected by 2027, the Government’s inaction is putting the future of community healthcare at risk. Rural towns and villages in particular face the very real possibility of being left without any pharmacy at all. That is simply unacceptable.

"Pharmacies cannot continue to subsidise the NHS while struggling to keep their doors open. Ministers must confirm continued funding for Pharmacy First and agree a long-term funding settlement that gives pharmacies the stability they need."