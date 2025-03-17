Cottage requiring renovation to be auctioned with low guide price next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The semi-detached property on Rockwell Lane in Pant near Oswestry will be auctioned on Friday, April 25 with a guide price of £50,000 to £70,000.

The listing says the cottage requires a "complete renovation and modernisation" and has scope to "possibly extend" with parking and a garden areas providing space for an extension.

The cottage has retained several of its traditional features including exposed beams and an old inglenook fireplace.