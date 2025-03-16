Over 50 National Garden Scheme volunteers assembled for the annual regional meeting for Wales and The Marches recently

Susan Paynton, Regional Chairman Wales and The Marches, reported a total of 376 gardens are due to open with 69 of these new to the National Garden Scheme.

The yellow county leaflets will be in most local Garden Centres, Tourist Information Centres and Libraries. Or order a Garden Visitors Handbook from ngs.org.uk/shop

George Plumptre, Chief Executive National Garden Scheme, was delighted to announce the total donations in 2024 amounted to over £3.5 million to the major nursing and health beneficiaries.

This means thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by our funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them.

The funding also provides support to those in the Gardens and Health sector, to community gardens and those working in horticulture plus the Army Benevolent Fund.

Read the full report at ngs.org.uk/our-impact-in-2024-a-record-3501227-donation-is-helping-to-change-lives/

Later in the day Owen Hughes, County Organiser for South Powys, shared with garden owners who open across South Powys, how during 2024, £13,300 had been raised from 14 garden openings and a talk.

To hear about the history of the National Garden Scheme and what it does today as well as some of the Powys gardens which open, please contact Gail.Jones@ngs.org.uk.

Together with North Powys’ £51,006 this meant Powys raised over £64,000.

Thanks were extended to Philippa Herbert for graciously allowing the use of her home for the occasion. Philippa received a Burgon & Ball hand fork engraved “With thanks from the National Garden Scheme for 20 years of support”. The fork joins the trowel received after 10 years of opening.

The Neuadd, Llanbedr, Crickhowell opens to visitors on June 1 and by arrangement between May and September.

Anyone who would like to join the local Powys team as a volunteer, should email Owen.Hughes@ngs.org.uk