Hard work of landlords helps to create warm, welcoming and inclusive Pattingham pub

In small villages set in the heart of the countryside, the pub can become a place which acts as a community hub, a place where people can go to meet for a drink or a bite to eat.

In order to be that community hub, it needs to provide a good, well-kept pint and a decent meal, have a warm welcome and a feeling of inclusion and feel like the centre of its community.

One pub which has achieved all of the above since its current landlords took over is the Crown Bar & Kitchen in Pattingham.

The Crown can be found in the centre of Pattingham

The pub has been a feature of the village on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border for years, but has been given an extra boost and new lease of life since being taken over in June 2024 by Stuart Rawlingson and Jodie Austin.

The couple have developed the pub into that community hub, as well as being a popular stopping point for people travelling through the area, after taking over a pub which Mr Rawlingson said he felt could do better.

He said: "I know that the pub was a proper spit-and-sawdust pub until 2018 when three guys bought it and completely refurbished it, but it didn't feel to me like the best place in the world.