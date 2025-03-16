Firefighters receive late-night call to Telford B-road after collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.16pm reporting an incident on the B5063 junction with Rushmoor Lane.

Two fire crews were sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.

B5063 junction with Rushmoor Lane. Picture: Google.

The incident involved one car. Initial reports suggested that a person was possibly trapped.

However, upon firefighters' arrival, they discovered that none of the vehicle's occupants were trapped and used small gear to make the car safe.

The incident concluded at 11.43pm.