Rhayader marketing assistant apprentice is working with Cardiff Council

Elinor, 31, is sharing her time between working for Cardiff Harbour Authority, Visit Cardiff and Bute Park as she works towards a Level 3 Apprenticeship, delivered by work-based learning provider ACT.

Last week, she also had the opportunity to help with social media promotion of the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) annual conference, held at Cardiff City Stadium.

Elinor was one of four apprentices to join a panel for a question and answer session at the conference which Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant, described as “truly superb”. He predicted that all four apprentices would become future leaders.

A former pupil of Llanidloes High School, Elinor grew up in Rhayader and achieved a Degree in Acting at the University of Trinity St David in Carmarthen before spending time travelling.

She tried a series of different jobs, before seeking a digital marketing role, only to discover that most employers wanted candidates with experience.

Fortunately, she secured the apprenticeship at Cardiff Council last year which entails promoting the city’s events and attractions, Cardiff Bay and Flat Holm Island and Bute Park. She is now helping with plans for Cardiff Harbour Authority’s 25th anniversary celebrations on April 1.

“I wanted to retrain but found it so hard to get into marketing because employers wanted two years’ experience, which was frustrating,” she said. “How was I going to get experience if they wouldn’t give me a job?

“The apprenticeship with Cardiff Council is perfect because I can learn, get a qualification and work and earn at the same time. A lot of the things I am learning through the apprenticeship can be put into practice immediately in my work.

“It’s a great way to understand marketing. I am quite a creative person with people skills, which relates to my acting degree, so it’s fun creating content in my role.

“I would like to stay in the travel and tourism sector, which I am passionate about and work my way up.”

Looking to the future, Elinor says she would consider progressing to a Higher Apprenticeship. “It’s always good to keep learning as it helps you to be better in your role,” she added.

Referring to her role at the NTFW conference, about which she wrote a blog, she said: “It was an exciting day and a great opportunity to network with other people and see what was going on in the world of apprenticeships in Wales.”

Karen Smith, the NTFW’s communications and marketing manager, praised Elinor’s contribution to the conference.

“Elinor was asked if she would like to write a blog and help with a couple of social media posts at the conference before taking part in the apprentice spotlight.

“She exceeded our expectations and, with other apprentices, made such a positive contribution to the conference deserving of praise from the Skills Minister.”

Elinor Jones, marketing assistant apprentice with Cardiff Council