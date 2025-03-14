Residents 'hopelessly let down' by developers and water companies after raw sewage enters properties - county MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan has pressed the Government to review planning regulations surrounding the adoption of sewage networks.

She led a debate in Westminster Hall on Wednesday on the role of water companies in new housing developments, highlighting ongoing cases across her constituency where residents have suffered the consequences of "poor drainage networks".

The MP said she has received complaints from several residents in new housing estates across the region who have experienced raw sewage backing up into their toilets and manholes, and in some cases into their gardens - whenever there is heavy rain.

Residents in Hadnall said sewage is coming up their toilets.

Mrs Morgan has called for the Government to make water companies statutory consultees in the planning process and to implement Schedule 3 to the Flood and Water Management Act - make the incorporation of sustainable drainage systems into new developments mandatory.

She says this would provide an approval framework and consumer protection to improve the "current chaotic system".

Its's hoped that the change would bring sewage problems with newbuild developments to an end by encouraging sustainable drainage systems and giving local authorities more powers to ensure proper plans are in place before building starts.

The Liberal Democrat MP said residents were being let down after putting their faith in developers, water companies and conveyancers - only for drainage networks to "not be built to standard".

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan.

Alongside calling for a change to the law, the MP has also pressed senior Severn Trent Water managers to "act urgently" to address ongoing issues in the county.

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan said: "Buying a home in the UK is not easy. People spend years and years saving penny after penny, and when they finally sign on the dotted line, they are relieved and delighted. They are not expecting to be forced to become an expert in complex regulations relating to drainage and the planning process.

"Most of all, they are not expecting raw sewage to start backing up through the manhole covers in their garden, the drains or, in the worst-case scenario, their downstairs loo. But, unfortunately, that is what some of my constituents have had to deal with when buying or living near newly built houses in North Shropshire.

"I think the whole house should be asking how any water company, developer, conveyancer or local authority could think that this situation is acceptable.

"There have been multiple instances where constituents have put in a troubling position of the sewage network failing and I am quite angry about the lack of progress in dealing with the issue.

"People who rely on the regulatory system to protect them in their homes are being hopelessly let down by a system that provides no protection when the worst happens and push comes to shove."