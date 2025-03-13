Motorcyclist seriously injured in five vehicle crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision happened on the A495, near Bronington, at around 11.45am on Sunday, March 9.

Police said the incident involved a Honda motorcycle, a BMW 120D M Sport, a BMW 320i M Sport, a Renault Clio, and a Vauxhall Corsa.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Stoke Hospital with serious injuries.

North Wales Police's Serious Collision Investigation officer, DC Donna Vernon, asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

She said: “We are asking anybody who may have been travelling along the A495 around the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000199323.