Lorry-damaged pub near Shrewsbury set for rebuild after council approves plan
A pub which was badly damaged by a lorry is set to be rebuilt.
The Three Fishes in Bayston Hill near Shrewsbury was hit by a lorry on Monday, November 11, after the vehicle careered off the A49 and into the side of the building.
The crash caused major damage to the building, and the neighbouring Chinese takeaway.
It came only a matter of days after the popular Black Country Ales bought the premises.