The Royal Ballet’s Romeo and Juliet will be screened to a Builth Wells venue this month
It will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Sunday, March 23 at 2pm and it will run for 210 minutes including two intervals.
The greatest love story ever told – through ballet. An ancient family feud casts a long shadow over the town of Verona. In this hothouse of tension, brawls are quick to break out and both sides get caught in the crossfire.
Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for concessions and they are available at wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873660377.
For more information call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk