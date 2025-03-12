Lovingly restored Shifnal pub set to reopen for first time since the pandemic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The White Hart in Shifnal was bought by successful pub operator and brewery Black Country Ales last year - but the brewery has needed to carry out extensive refurbishment and restoration work to allow the pub to re-open.

That work is now completed and the pub will be opening at midday on Thursday - March 13.

The restored White Hart in Shifnal.

It will be the first time the White Hart has opened since the Covid pandemic.