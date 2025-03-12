Seven-time BAFTA award winner Steve Coogan stars in Dr Strangelove at a Builth Wells venue at the end of the month.

National Theatre Live’s Dr Strangelove will be on at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Thursday, March 27 at 7pm.

Seven-time BAFTA Award winner Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge, The Trip) plays four roles in the world premiere stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s comedy masterpiece Dr. Strangelove.

When a rogue U.S. General triggers a nuclear attack, a surreal race takes place, seeing the Government and one eccentric scientist scramble to avert global destruction.

This explosively funny satire is led by a world-renowned creative team including Emmy Award-winner Armando Iannucci (The Thick of It, Veep) and Olivier Award-winner Sean Foley (The Upstart Crow).

The show will run for 180 minutes.

Tickets are £13.50 for adults and £12 for concessions and they are available via wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873667860.

For more information call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk