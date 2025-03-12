Car ends up on roof after crash near Shrewsbury
A car ended up on its roof after a crash.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at Leaton, near Bomere Heath, shortly before 10pm last night - Tuesday, March 11.
Two crews were sent to the scene where an electric hatchback had ended up on its roof.
The firefighters worked to isolate the vehicle and make it electrically safe.
They declared a stop to the incident at 10.17pm.