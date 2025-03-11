'For far too long, law-abiding citizens have felt unsafe' - MP backs new bill to remove 'yobs' from Telford’s streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford has welcomed the Government's new Crime and Policing Bill that was discussed in Parliament during a second reading on Monday (March 10).

The Government says the bill supports the delivery of its 'safer streets' mission that includes ambitions to halve the rate of knife crime and violence against women and girls in a decade.

The bill is also aiming to ‘transform neighbourhood policing' and introduce a new 'respect order' which would allow local authorities and the police to impose restrictions on people who commit anti-social behaviour.

Meanwhile, part three of the bill is seeking to bring an amendment to legislation so all shop thefts would be triable in a magistrates' court or the Crown Court - regardless of the value of the goods stolen.

Telford's MP, Shaun Davies addressed parliament saying shop owners within his constituency have described 'yobs' walking into stores, stealing items and walking free unpunished.

He said: "For far too long, law-abiding citizens have felt unsafe in their own neighbourhoods.

"I am delighted to be supporting this bill. I welcome the Government's plans to introduced 13,000 neighbourhood police officers and put a named officer in every community.

MP Shaun Davies speaking in the House of Commons. Photo: Parliament Live

"To introduce respect orders and real punishments for so-called low level crime such as anti-social behaviour and off road biking. To protect retail workers.

"I remember speaking to shop owners in my constituency who talked about yobs walking into the shops, nicking items off the shelves and walking straight out because they knew the police would take no action.

"I urge the Government to go further to strengthen neighbourhood policing which is at the heart of its mission to take back our streets.

"Increasing powers to tackle anti-social behaviour is amongst the most important measures in this bill, but we mustn't stop there, there are CSO's local enforcement officers who do vital work supporting the police and being friendly faces in our communities and they too should be given the powers to deal with these low-level crimes, anti-social behaviour and the yobs on our streets."

The Telford MP said he has joined police officers on patrol to witnesses issues "first-hand", and has conducted regular meetings with Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion.

The new Crime and Policing Bill is seeking to ensure tougher consequences for offenders.

"We can also make our streets safer by introducing standalone deportation orders for foreign national offenders who endanger public safety," Mr Davies continued. "This government has already deported over 3,000 criminals, but often after several thousands of pounds have been spent in the criminal justice system.

"The first priority of any Government is to keep its citizen safe, at home, at the border, and around the world. For the last 14 years it has been a sought of national shame that we didn't do that.

"In my constituency they voted for change and I urge the Government to get on with it."