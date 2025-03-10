Teen due in court after 18-year-old stabbed in Newtown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police received reports of an incident near Parkers Lane in Newtown town centre at around 8.25pm on Friday, March 7.

Officers, including firearm officers, attended the scene and found an 18-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to his arm.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said the man was given first aid by police before being taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police received reports of an incident near Parkers Lane in Newtown. Photo: Google

A 16-year-old was soon arrested at a nearby property on suspicion of assault GBH, and later charged with wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article in a public place, and actual bodily harm.

The teenager was remanded in custody to appear at Welshpool Magistrates Court today, Monday March 10.