Police investigating after a two vehicle collision on a Mid Wales road

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a road traffic collision on the A483 between Llanbister and Llandewi, that occurred at approximately 1pm on Sunday, March 9.

The collision involved a grey Cupra Born car and a gold Triumph Bonnerville motorcycle.

One person was airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries.

The road remained closed until around 9pm.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage, that could help them with their investigation to visit their website at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call| 101

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Quote reference: 166 of March 9th