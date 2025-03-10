Dyfed Powys Police officer dismissed after ‘homophobic’ and ‘racist’ messages found on phone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The accelerated misconduct hearing was held at Dyfed-Powys Police Headquarters today (Monday, March 10) in respect of PC Gareth Horton, who previously worked in Newtown, Montgomeryshire.

Following the seizure of another officer’s phone, PC Horton was found to be part of a WhatsApp group with an officer from Merseyside Police where messages of transphobic, homophobic, racist, and disablist nature were found.

The conduct was found to breach the standards of professional behaviour relating to Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Discreditable Conduct, and Equality and Diversity, and PC Horton was dismissed with immediate effect.

The officer will now be added to the College of Policing Barred List which will prevent him from re-entering the police service.

Deputy chief constable Ifan Charles, the Appropriate Authority for complaints and misconduct in Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Dyfed-Powys Police expects the highest standards of professional behaviour from its officers and staff, both on and off duty.

“To stand by while other officers make comments that most of society would find deplorable is totally unacceptable, and beneath what is expected of a police officer.

“I welcome the use of an accelerated misconduct hearing in this case.

“As a force, we will use all tools available to us to ensure the efficient and swift manner of dismissing officers who should no longer hold the office of constable.

“The outcome of today’s hearing is reflective of this approach, and I hope reassures the public that Dyfed-Powys Police will do all it can to maintain the high standards rightly expected of police officers and staff - whether on or off duty, and whether it is online or in person.”

The hearing was chaired by chief officer Mr Ian Arundale, the force’s newly appointed misconduct panel chair.