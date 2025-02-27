Three Welsh police stations to be closed and sold

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dyfed-Powys Police say they will sell Llanfyllin, Crickhowell, and Hay on Wye police stations.

The force said officers will relocate to new bases with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS).

It said all three stations had been identified as "not meeting modern day policing requirements".

The closures are part of a £10m savings plan spanning three years.

The force said it will maintain its presence in all three towns, and will operate from new co-location bases with Mid and West Wales Fire.

Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis said: “This decision has come after careful evaluation to make best use of resources and deliver an effective police service that meets the needs and expectations of our communities.

“The closure and sale of these police stations is a step forward in modernising and improving our services, enabling officers to continue their work with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

“The decision has been made with the best interests of taxpayers and the community in mind, as the current stations do not meet modern day policing requirements and are expensive to run.

“I want to reassure our local communities that Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police is committed to maintaining the same level of service and support for our local communities, and residents and business in Crickhowell, Hay on Wye and Llanfyllin will see no difference.

“Your local neighbourhood policing and prevention teams will continue to provide a visible presence and effective engagement with residents and businesses.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “Discussions around police stations closing or being sold have, in the past, sparked concerns about police visibility, response times, and community safety. I completely understand those worries.

“However, Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis has assured me that this estates decision will not affect the level of service provided to the public.

“While these changes are not easy, I want to be clear—our commitment to public safety remains unchanged. This decision is about making sure Dyfed-Powys Police can operate as efficiently as possible, ensuring officers and resources are in the right places to serve our communities effectively.

“In an increasingly digital world, there are now more ways than ever for people to stay connected with Dyfed-Powys Police. Alongside traditional phone contact, I encourage the public to make use of online services and the Force’s social media channels, which offer important updates, crime prevention advice, and opportunities for engagement.

“By embracing these alternative ways to communicate, we can all play a role in ensuring policing remains responsive and accessible, while allowing officers to focus on critical incidents.

“If you have any concerns or questions, please get in touch with my office. Your feedback is important, and we value your support in keeping our communities safe.”

MAWWFRS’s Chief Fire Officer, Roger Thomas KFSM, said: “MAWWFRS is delighted to further its partnership with Dyfed-Powys Police continuing the long-standing and positive relationship we have with one of our blue light partners.

"Our service is committed to keeping the communities of Mid and West Wales safe and by increasing the number of community Fire Stations available to Dyfed-Powys Police’s officers further enhances our ability to work closer together."