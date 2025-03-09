'I’m 93 in July, it's almost time to retire': Model maker prepares to wave goodbye to his incredible collection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vin Wardman from Craven Arms has spent years making models of iconic vehicles since he retired.

The former railway worker uses various household items including bins, aluminium plates and wooden panels to create his models. But Vin went one further with his latest and final creation of a Concorde plane, using a land drain pipe and a traffic cone.

Vin Wardman's final model

He has decided that the Concorde model will be his last and the final show of his immense craftmanship, and Vin is searching for a new home for his models, which he recently laid out on his front garden for everyone to see.

After selling a previous collection, he believes his models including a Chitty Chitty Bang Bang-themed vehicle could fetch a few thousand pounds.

"I’ve decided this is the last now," the 92-year-old said. "I don’t think I can make anymore. I’m 93 in July, it is almost time to retire isn’t it?