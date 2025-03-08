River rangers celebrate 10,000 visits to waterways including to the Leighton Bends and Ironbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The water company's river rangers have met with more than 2,500 customers and held 710 meetings with community groups since their launch in 2022.

Their aim is to monitor river quality, protect rivers, and engage with their local communities.

This week, Severn Trent's Shropshire-based ranger has visited the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge, and the Leighton Bends, and is working along each river flow in the county.

A river ranger has visited the Leighton Bends this week. Picture: Severn Trent Water.

The team of 11 river rangers who are based across Shropshire, Birmingham, the Black Country, Worcester, Coventry, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire and Sutton Park in Sutton Coldfield have been at the forefront of the water company's efforts to improve river health and environmental protection through monitoring water quality across a range of rivers, streams, and brooks.

Their work includes regular inspections, testing for ammonia, phosphate and chlorine, and taking part in conservation activities to support the local wildlife and habitats.

Senior river ranger, Lauren Quinn is pleased that she and her colleagues have reached the 'significant milestone'.

She said: "From inspecting outfalls to engaging with the public, every day provides me with a new challenge and an opportunity to make a real difference. It’s rewarding to know that the work we do is having a direct impact on the quality of local rivers, as well as raising awareness about the importance of conservation.

River rangers have reached 10,000 visits. This week a ranger has visited the Welsh Bridge, Ironbridge and the Leighton Bends in Shropshire.

"One of the highlights of the job for me is interacting with people in the community. Whether it’s explaining how we monitor the rivers or organising a litter pick, these moments provide an opportunity to build connections."

River rangers are also tasked to educate residents about water quality and to encourage participation in conservation activities.

The team engages with residents, citizen science groups, and public officials to raise awareness about the importance of keeping rivers clean and healthy.

Gareth Mead, River Ranger Manager at Severn Trent, added: "Reaching 10,000 visits while meeting more than 2,400 customers is testament to the dedication and hard work of our River Rangers.

A river ranger has visited Ironbridge this week. Picture: Severn Trent Water.

"These visits and inspections are not just about gathering data; they help to ensure that we are working quickly to resolve any potential issues that may impact the region’s rivers. Our team of River Rangers have become an important part of our approach to environmental protection, and we are proud of the difference they are making."

Work by river rangers in Shropshire and across Severn Trent's region forms part of the water company's 'Get River Positive' programme.

The company announced earlier this year that funding has been secured as part of an accelerated £1 billion investment from its investors to improve the quality of its waterways.