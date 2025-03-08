Saint David’s Day Coffee Morning in Llanwrtyd Wells

Susan Price extended a warm welcome to all those present and thanked everyone for coming and supporting the Heritage Centre yet again on what was a beautiful and sunny spring like morning.

She then welcomed Mrs Heather Davis, Mrs Enfys Davies and some local children who gave bilingual readings and delightful performances of some well-known Welsh songs which were much appreciated by all those present.

Also present at the coffee morning was Llanwrtyd Wells Town Mayor Councillor Martin Piggott

Door stewards were Val Ellis; Peri Emirali and Cheryl Rickard.

Cakes were sold by Pat Jones and Wendy Chamberlain.

Tea, coffee and Welsh cakes were served by Lynne Brookes, Sarah Jones and Georgie Perrett.

Raffle tickets were sold by Lynne Ball and Susan Price.

Raffle prizes were won by Trish Campbell, Ken Jones, Pam Barlow, Dorothy Billam, Janet Croucher, Lynne Jones, Sian Watkins, Peri Emirali, Freda James, Thea Pine, Brian Prichard, Leighton Campbell and Georgie Perrett.

Sarah Jones thanked all those who had contributed in any way towards making the morning both enjoyable and successful.

Local residents at the coffee morning