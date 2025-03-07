Violent prisoner gets extended stay behind bars for attacking female officer who tried to remove dirty plates from his cell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This is the second time Reece Baggott, 33, has been convicted for attacking a prison officer. In April, 2022, he was sentenced to 18 months for pouring a kettle of boiling water over a prison officer in HMP Hewell, Redditch.

Both, offences occurred in the morning when he was approached by officers entering his cell, the latest attack at HMP Oakwood happened on July 13, at 8.30am.

Prosecuting, April Lamai said: "Carrying out cell safety checks care and separation unit of the prison, when the female manager entered the defendant's cell, which he occupied

"As she removed the dirty plates, he shouted 'you are not taking that' when she explained they would be replaced. He then shouted: "you fat ****' as the defendant's behaviour was escalating other managers went to the cell. They witnessed the defendant threw a plastic cup at the prison officer's head.