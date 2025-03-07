Telford day nursery with Disney-themed rooms shares delight at glowing Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors from the education watchdog visited Church Street Day Nursery in Wellington on January 24 and a report published this week has graded the nursery 'Good' across the board.

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are said to receive "exceptional support" at the nursery. Ofsted inspectors said the centre uses additional funding to employ a 'dedicated' team to support children with SEND and their parents.

Meanwhile, the day nursery has been praised for providing children with "meaningful" activities to enhance their learning.

The report said babies "delight" in using musical instruments and that children engage in lively music sessions which helps them to develop their coordination and listening skills.

Church Street Day Nursery in Telford has received a 'Good' Ofsted report. Pictured are nursery director Deb Holiday (back left) with staff and children

Ofsted inspectors also noted that nursery staff support children to develop a healthy lifestyle. The report said that attendees enjoy "healthy and well-balanced, home-cooked meals and snacks throughout the day".

The nursery's relationship with parents and carers was described as "strong" as they are said to get "regular communication" from both an online system and verbally from staff.