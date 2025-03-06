Motorway reopens following rush hour car fire on M54

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident occurred between junction two Wolverhampton and junction three Cosford at around 5pm on Thursday evening.

Lane two remained open for vehicles to continue past while recovery took place in lane one, where emergency services and traffic officers were also in attendance.

Five miles of congestion currently remain on the motorway following the incident causing 60 minute delays on top of the regular journey time.

Motorists planning to use the route are asked to allow time for the congestion to clear before making their journey, if possible.