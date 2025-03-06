Crufts 2025: Some of the 'paw'some pups vying to get their claws on the top spot at Crufts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crufts has officially returned to Birmingham's NEC for the 24th time, welcoming thousands of dog fans from all over the world to the prestigious four-day event.

Often called the 'premier dog show', Crufts will see hundreds of professional and semi-professional dog owners take to the grounds to show off their pup's abilities, breed and obedience - and their own skills as dog owners.

While hundreds of dogs will perform in the show, only a chosen few will take home the top awards, including those in Showing, Agility, Rally and competitive obedience.

So, as we enter the first day of the widely anticipated competition, we have talked to some of our local competitors to find out what it means to themselves and their furry friends to compete in Crufts.

Abigail and Nilo - Walsall

Abigail Jeffery from Brownhills will be competing with her cocker spaniel, Nilo

Abigail Jeffery, 30, a dog-groomer from Brownhills, Walsall, will be appearing with her two-year-old cocker spaniel, Nilo.

Abigail has been caring for dogs since she was born, being influenced by her mother, who is a dog groomer, and her Grandma, whose dogs went on to win over 20 UK Championships.

Abigail said: "We are both really looking forward to it. I got into showing through my nan, who competed in shows in the 60, she has over 20 UK Championships. She taught me everything that I know, so, this is me following in her footsteps I think.

"Cocker spaniels are one of the biggest groups in Crufts, so it's hard to get noticed, but no matter what happens, I'll still be proud of Nilo."

It will be Abigail and Nilo's second time visiting Crufts, with the dynamic duo being shortlisted last year out of a class of 18 other dogs.

Abigail said: "I'm very excited, very nervous, but very excited. Nilo does have a bit of a fan club, there are a lot of people who can't wait to see him compete in the ring.

"It's quite hard preparing for Crufts, there is a lot of blow-drying and special shampooing, I actually have to put him in this little snood so that his ears don't dip into his food."

Jack Mills and Rightstuff Black Knight (Murphy) - Dudley.