Primal screamers - Men smashed home and cars after victim complained about noise from their 6am 'mental health' screaming sessions

Salvatore Gambone and Tre Humphries, who are involved in the Primal Instincts group, left their victim with glass in his eyes and left his elderly mother “terrified” after the rampage in Telford.

Primal Instincts, a men’s mental health support group, usually go to the River Severn in Ironbridge at 6am every morning to do cold water therapy and “chant”, Telford Magistrates Court was told.

However, they have also used the Simpson Pool in Horsehay, for their sessions, which is adjacent to the victim’s house.

He complained about the noise and behaviour of the group, and they stayed away for a while. But they returned after the River Severn’s levels became too high and dangerous.

On September 28 last year, Gambone and Humphries targeted the victim’s house “due to the complaints”.