Birmingham Airport introduces new screening lanes ahead of summer getaways after 'unacceptable' queues last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The airport has invested around £5 million into the state-of-the-art screening lanes to ensure long lines don't impact customers again this summer.

The lanes will open during peak times and be used to screen cabin luggage. They will have the capacity to screen up to 3,600 passengers per hour.

Thousands of holiday-makers travelling out of the airport last summer were left standing in long queues outside at departures to get through to security, leading to backlash from customers and claims of near-missed flights.

Queues at Birmingham Airport last summer

Al Titterington, terminal operations director at Birmingham Airport, said: “Last summer, some passengers experienced unacceptable lengths of queuing, so we have focused on improving the efficiencies of our processes and how we support our customers on their journey, as quickly as possible.

“Since last summer, we have been relentless in our focus to make sure unacceptable queuing does not return this year.

"Over the course of several weeks, we will be making a string of announcements, unveiling new projects and partnerships that will enhance the passenger experience during what will be our airport’s busiest year.”

Birmingham Airport. Photo: Stewart Writtle

The problems last summer came as work was ongoing to create a £60 million security screening hall at the airport, which later opened.

The new security hall features hi-tech scanners which allows passengers to carry two litres.

The Government however made a last-minute rule change which meant passengers at all UK airports are only allowed to carry liquids of no more than 100ml in liquids, pastes and gels in hand luggage.

Birmingham Airport said it remains in "close dialogue" with the Government in hopes the 100ml liquid restrictions will be lifted ahead of the summer getaway, which would mean passengers could travel with up to two litres.

The airport saw a record-breaking number of around 100,000 people departing from there during February half-term, with an average wait for security of under eight minutes.

Other changes expected to come to the airport this year include the creation of a new duty-free store.