'Special' moment for addiction charity as group walks 460km up and down the Wrekin in gruelling charity challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Big Wrekin Walk, organised by TACT (Telford After Care Team), took place over the weekend, with a hardy bunch of 31 yomping up and down the famous Shropshire summit near Wellington.

In total they completed 115 trips up and down - which works out to 460km or 290 miles.

Alex Graham, from TACT, said it was hard work but “special” to share it with colleagues and service users.

“It’s beautiful at the top at 2am,” he said. “Looking at the sunrise and the sunset was magnificent.

Walking up the Wrekin to raise money for TACT were (front) Talia Forrester and Gemma Aston , and (back) Alex Graham, Carl Foulkes, Carl Powell, Steve Stuart, Jaws and Gary Biggs

“We had 31 people show up, all of mixed ability. Some people did 12 laps.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the team. The work we do can be so mentally draining. You’ve got to be a resilient character.

“Sharing this with people who we’ve been to hell and back with was special.”

TACT was founded in 2012 by Robert Eyers who himself endured 20 years of addiction. Mr Eyers sadly died in 2020.

One of the people helped by the group, a 43-year-old who has spent 15 months recovering from a 20-year addiction to alcohol and cocaine, joined for the climb.

He said: “I'd been hooked on cocaine and alcohol for 20 years. Then when my mum passed away things got really bad. I lost my partner, my children – things had got really bad.

“I'd been to detox four times but had no support afterwards so fell back into it.

“Then on the last time, I find help at TACT. They have been there for me for the last 15 months, helping me with things like appointments, housing and being there for support. They have helped me turn things around and rebuild my life."

The challenge has helped raise more than £900 for Tact so far.

To view the fundraiser and donate, visit https://localgiving.org/fundraising/TACT-s-BIG-Wrekin-Walk.