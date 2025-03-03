South Shropshire police check more than 50 vehicles and visit nine farms in crackdown on rural crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Three police sergeants, five police constables and 10 community support officers took part in 'Operation Whitebeam' last Thursday (February 27).

The special West Mercia Police operation was intended to target anyone who may be involved in rural crime and saw officers and PSCOs carry out 'high visibility' patrols across towns in south Shropshire, including 47 surrounding parishes "of concern".

Police patrolled the region in two unmarked vehicles and seven marked cars in their latest efforts to clamp down on rural crime.

More than 50 vehicle checks were conducted while officers visited nine farms across the area to provide "security and crime prevention" advice.

PCSO Stephen Dunn-Brown said "valuable intelligence" was gained from the operation and that a number of "detailed reports" have been created to provide other officers with information.

Inspector Damien Kelly from South Shropshire’s Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Operation Whitebeam continues to be a successful initiative helping to reduce rural thefts.

"As part of the operation officers and PCSOs carry out a number of visible patrols, increasing police presence in areas that we know are targeted by criminals, to deter them and provide reassurance to the community.

"Carrying out high visibility and plain vehicle patrols, we are able to speak to the public about the operation, and how we as a force are tackling rural crime, especially with the darker nights still with us.

"We remain committed to keeping our communities safe and we want them know that these initiatives are helping achieve this."

In addition to their patrols and visits to the farms, officers dealt with a vehicle that was seen in "suspicious circumstances" before it was found abandoned.

Police say they suspect it was a drink driver, and said the vehicle had an illegal registration plate.

