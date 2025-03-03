Plans by a town centre pub in Builth Wells to convert a building it purchased last year into additional room for diners, have been supported by the town council

The White Horse Inn, on High Street, has submitted plans to change the use of the former Browns shop and basement into a food and drink area and a cellar.

In their proposal, the White Horse said the change of use will form an extension to the adjacent property, White Horse Inn. The buildings were originally one and were separated.

They plan to repaint Brown’s shopfront to match the White Horse’s black and white colour scheme and full details of knock through and window alterations will be agreed under an listed buildings consent application.

The newly created food and drink area will be open Monday to Friday 10am until 1am, on Saturday from 10am until 2am and on Sundays and Bank Holidays from 10am until 11.59pm.

The building, at 13-15 High Street, is of historic interest to the town as it was the only house built from a fund that was raised after the Great Fire of Builth Wells in December 1690, which destroyed almost the entire town.

At February’s town council meeting, members raised no objection to the plans and recommended approval of it. Powys County Council will make a final decision on it by April 1.

Meanwhile, councillors also recommended approval of a plan to erect a small front extension at Boreham House, Hospital Road, Builth Wells.

Applicants Eian and Helen Pritchard want to add a small front extension to the substantial two storey dwelling, which will result in substantial amendments to the roof and first floor extensions over the existing single storey elements of the dwelling.

Bird and bat boxes will be installed on the eaves of the existing dwelling.

Members recommended approval of the plan, which will be decided by Powys County Council by April 3.