Llanwrtyd Wells twinning association holds its annual meeting

It will take place in the Llanwrtyd Institute at 7pm and it will be an opportunity to find out more about the group.

There will also be a chance to enjoy a drink and nibbles after the meeting.

Llanwrtyd is twinned with Český Krumlov in yje Czech Republic and Meriel in France.

Český Krumlov is a town in the South Bohemian Region of the Czech Republic; its castled centre is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

There is a historic link to Llanwrtyd through children from the region who were rescued by Nicholas Winton during the 2nd World War and brought to Llanwrtyd, staying in the Abernant hotel until it was safe to return home.

Mériel is a commune in the Val-d'Oise department and Île-de-France region of Northern France.

The association with Mériel goes back to the 1980s when primary school children from both towns enjoyed visits to each other.

Children from the French school came to Llanwrtyd last summer enjoying activities at Manor Adventure, previously Abernant Hotel and a day of games on the Dolwen Fields.

For more information visit: https://llanwrtyd.com/community/heritage-and-culture/