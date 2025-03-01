I was given a £4.99 cheesemaking kit 5 years ago - now I run a boutique cheese studio

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Matthew Lloyd, from Gobowen, runs his own boutique cheese studio - just five years after a £4.99 gift sparked his passion.

Mr Lloyd received a small cheese-making kit for Christmas, and it wasn't long before his new hobby had taken over his life.

He says that after years working as a construction consultant, he 'came home to cheese'.

He now runs The Rennet Works, a boutique cheese studio.