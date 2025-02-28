Newtown Post Office announces closure as services set to reopen in former butcher shop nearby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Newtown Post Office in Shortbridge Street, Newtown, Powys, will close on Thursday, March 13 at 5.30pm and comes after the expiration of the lease on the property.

The services will be moving to a short walk away to the former Peter Jacks Family Butchers in Market Street, Newtown, which will open on Wednesday, March 26 at 1pm.

The new space is currently empty and is undergoing refurbishment to incorporate a convenience store and Newtown Post Office.

It will continue to operate as one of our main style branches, offering the same range of Post Office products and services and will be managed by the same postmaster.

The opening hours will remain as Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm and Saturday, from 9am to noon.

There will be three serving positions in total: two screened and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter.

Sarah Cottrell, Post Office regional change manager, said: “We are delighted that the current postmaster has new premises to move to, which will maintain vital services to the community going forward.”

Which Post Office branches in Newtown and nearby areas can I use in the meantime?

Tregynon Post Office, The Garage, Tregynon, Newtown, Powys, SY16 3EL

Caersws Post Office, The Cross, Station Road, Caersws, Powys, SY17 5EQ