52 homes for social rent planned for former scrap metal yard in Telford
Plans to build 52 new homes for social rent on the site of a former scrap metal yard in Telford have been revealed.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cannock-based developers, Morro Partnerships, have submitted plans to build 52 new homes on a former metal recycling centre on Lightmoor Road in Telford.
The new homes, which would be made up of a mix of house types and sizes, would be made available for social rent.
If the proposal is given the green light, 10 one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom, 15 three-bedroom and two four-bedroom homes would be built on the site, along with nine two-bedroom flats.
The application states: "The redevelopment of this underutilised brownfield site makes efficient use of [the] land.