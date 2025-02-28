Shropshire Star
52 homes for social rent planned for former scrap metal yard in Telford

Plans to build 52 new homes for social rent on the site of a former scrap metal yard in Telford have been revealed.

By Megan Jones
Published

Cannock-based developers, Morro Partnerships, have submitted plans to build 52 new homes on a former metal recycling centre on Lightmoor Road in Telford.

The new homes, which would be made up of a mix of house types and sizes, would be made available for social rent.

If the proposal is given the green light, 10 one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom, 15 three-bedroom and two four-bedroom homes would be built on the site, along with nine two-bedroom flats.

The application states: "The redevelopment of this underutilised brownfield site makes efficient use of [the] land. 

