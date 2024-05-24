Road traffic fatalities increase by a third in a year

Fatalities caused by road traffic accidents have increased by a third since last year, statistics revealed by the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) show, but John Campion said there was “no clear trend” to explain the increase in road deaths.

The figures show that in 2023/2024 there was a 32 per cent increase in fatal casualties on the roads policed by West Mercia when compared to the 2022/2023.

The data was revealed by Mr Campion following a formal meeting with Temporary Chief Constable Alex Murray.

A key focus of the meeting was the action the force was taking to ensure that the public remains safe on West Mercia’s roads following the spike in road deaths. Road safety which remains a central part of the PCC’s “mission to build a Safer West Mercia”.