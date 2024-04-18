Council officers back controversial housing site despite World Heritage status fears

A proposal for the former Coalbrookdale Works site were submitted by Shropshire Homes in April 2021 for 101 homes, but almost three years later it remains undecided.

That is due to concerns that the building work could result in the Ironbridge Gorge losing its World Heritage Site status.

Shropshire Homes has now appealed the non-determination of their proposal for the site by Telford & Wrekin Council and a planning inspector will decide the outcome – following a hearing on June 25.

The council’s planning committee will meet next week when they will be asked to confirm to the planning inspector their likely decision had the application been presented to them.

A planning officer for the council has recommended that granting full planning permission should be their response.

Planners state that the reason the council has not proceeded to determine the housing plan is because of concerns raised by the International Council on Monuments & Sites (ICOMOS) about whether the proposal sustains the Outstanding the Universal Value (OUV) of the World Heritage Site (WHS).