Fire service pays respects for fellow officer

Wayne Brown who was West Midlands Fire Service Chief Fire Officer was discovered dead on Wednesday.

His death, which is not being treated as suspicious, follows an investigation over claims made on social media about his qualifications for the role.

In a statement, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said o on Thursday they were "saddened" by the fire officer's death.

A spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened by the news that West Midlands Fire Service CFO Wayne Brown has passed away.

"Our sympathies go out to Wayne's loved ones, friends and colleagues at this extremely tragic time.

"We will be lowering our flag to half mast at 2pm today as a mark of respect."