Digs, illustrated talks and outings all part of the fun for archaeology group

Wolverhampton Archaeology Group is appealing for history lovers to join its activities which includes outdoor digs, research, outings to places of interest and monthly meetings.

On Thursday the group is hosting speaker Dr George Nash who will give an illustrated talk on cave painting titled 'Decorating Prehistoric Shropshire and its Neighbour'.

In 2012 Wolverhampton Archaeology Group members Jan and Martin Holland and Clive Westwood took part in a dig at Wightwick Manor

The event will be at the Conference Suite at the City of Wolverhampton College’s Paget Road campus at 7pm.

Entry is free to members and £2 for to non-members.

For more details see wolverhampton-archaeology.org or Facebook.