Digs, illustrated talks and outings all part of the fun for archaeology group
Wolverhampton residents fancying a new hobby this year are being invited to give archaeology a try.
Wolverhampton Archaeology Group is appealing for history lovers to join its activities which includes outdoor digs, research, outings to places of interest and monthly meetings.
On Thursday the group is hosting speaker Dr George Nash who will give an illustrated talk on cave painting titled 'Decorating Prehistoric Shropshire and its Neighbour'.
The event will be at the Conference Suite at the City of Wolverhampton College’s Paget Road campus at 7pm.
Entry is free to members and £2 for to non-members.
For more details see wolverhampton-archaeology.org or Facebook.