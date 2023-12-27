A peak behind the curtain at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre pantomime Snow White

His images give a glimpse into what the audience don’t see – the pantomime within a pantomime that goes on backstage.

He took a look into the dressing rooms of this year’s cast as well as what happens in the wings of the stage and offers a unique perspective, looking out on to stage of this year’s show, which runs until January. 7

Niki Colwell Evans - Photo by Danny Kaan

Scott Bird of the Grand Theatre said: “It was a joy to have Danny with us and he beautifully captured the magic that we’re part of every day, but the audience don’t see.

"We are blessed this year to have such a beautiful production created brand new, especially for the Grand Theatre and there’s so much to see so we were very keen to allow Danny in to share it more widely."

The Peaky Miners with their Seven Dwarfs

The show stars Eternal and Loose Women star Kelle Bryan, Niki Colwell Evans of X Factor and CBeebies favourites Evie Pickerill and Gyasi Sheppy.

Joining them are ensemble; Elliott Baker-Costello, Charlie Donnelly, Lucy Nolan, Elise Prosser, Jack Skelton, Ollie Thomas-Smith, Daniel Walford and Leonie Wall with swing, Eliza Waters.

All dressed up – Ian Adams as Nanny Nolly

Ian Adams has been at the Grand for seven years for panto

Jack Skelton and Ollie Thomas-Smith, part of the talented ensemble

Kelle Bryan gets her make-up on backstage

Leonie Wall and Elliot Baker-Costello make sure they are all miked up backstage