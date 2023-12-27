A peak behind the curtain at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre pantomime Snow White
Photographer Danny Kaan was given permission to roam behind the scenes at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s pantomime Snow White,
His images give a glimpse into what the audience don’t see – the pantomime within a pantomime that goes on backstage.
He took a look into the dressing rooms of this year’s cast as well as what happens in the wings of the stage and offers a unique perspective, looking out on to stage of this year’s show, which runs until January. 7
Scott Bird of the Grand Theatre said: “It was a joy to have Danny with us and he beautifully captured the magic that we’re part of every day, but the audience don’t see.
"We are blessed this year to have such a beautiful production created brand new, especially for the Grand Theatre and there’s so much to see so we were very keen to allow Danny in to share it more widely."
The show stars Eternal and Loose Women star Kelle Bryan, Niki Colwell Evans of X Factor and CBeebies favourites Evie Pickerill and Gyasi Sheppy.
Joining them are ensemble; Elliott Baker-Costello, Charlie Donnelly, Lucy Nolan, Elise Prosser, Jack Skelton, Ollie Thomas-Smith, Daniel Walford and Leonie Wall with swing, Eliza Waters.