Drugs seized and arrests made in Shropshire county lines police operation

Between December 4 and December 9, officers across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire targeted county lines gangs who attempted to bring drugs and weapons into the region.

Operation Radar was a coordinated effort by local policing teams, force intelligence teams and operational policing units, to disrupt drug dealers bringing drugs and weapons into West Mercia communities from different parts of the United Kingdom.

Officers actively patrolled road networks and tracked known drug dealers as they were attempting to re-supply their drugs and bring them back into the three counties.

During the six-day period, West Mercia Police said it arrested four individuals - one on possession of Class A drugs, two concerned with the supply of Class A drugs, and another who was wanted for dangerous driving.

The force also seized a quantity of Class A drugs, four mobile telephones, a Stanley knife, two vehicles and over £1,000 in cash and said it had significantly disrupted drug lines entering West Mercia.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wall said: “Operation Radar is a great example of cross directorate activity targeting County Lines drug dealing.

"We will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in using the strategic road network to bring drugs into our communities.

“It is important to remember that while an initiative such as Operation Radar highlights a specific activity, day in and day out our officers and staff are working hard and often in dangerous situations to tackle county lines gangs.”

Westmercia's police and crime commissioner, John Campion, added: “I hear regularly from communities about the damage too often caused by criminals coming into West Mercia and supplying drugs, carrying weapons and exploiting young people.

“I welcome this proactive work by West Mercia Police to disrupt county lines gangs. As PCC, I will continue to back the force with the resources and tools it needs to build a safer West Mercia, as part of my Safer West Mercia Plan."