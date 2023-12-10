Triumphant return for Levellers and Ned's Atomic Dustbin at Wolverhampton's Civic

There was a full house at The Civic for the Levellers

The Levellers brought plenty of entertainment with them for a memorable night at The Civic.

Stourbridge's best Ned’s Atomic Dustbin and former Radio One DJ Steve Lamacq were along for the ride and there was a distinct party atmosphere as they were reunited with the Civic, like old friends meeting up again.

This was a true double bill, with a full house guaranteed for Ned's and the momentum maintained for a triumphant 90-minute set from the main attraction.

Ned's Atomic Dustbin

The last time I witnessed The Levellers in the West Midlands was during the dregs of the Covid pandemic. Its celebration of the 30th anniversary of Levelling the Land was memorable, with a packed O2 Academy in Birmingham sticking up two fingers to coronavirus. The virus had the last laugh, with many in the audience, including myself, caught by the claws of Omicron.

No such concerns here. The Levellers are familiar with The Civic, but not in its current form, and they were clearly impressed with what they saw. The concert was also a nod to the reputation of the Wolverhampton venue as it is one of only three picked for a mini December tour, following on from trips to Dublin and Manchester.

Fans were told to cherish the famous venue

Lead singer Mark Chadwick observed that the Civic had grown since he had last performed there – jokingly asking top tier fans if they were suffering from vertigo. He spoke of it being closed for too long and urged to audience to "cherish this wonderful venue" as the show drew to a close.

Bookended by Liberty Song and Beautiful Day, this was a celebratory tour of the Levellers' back catalogue. Chadwick observed – after pausing the show to check there were no Tories in the audience – that the politics of songs written 30 or more years ago were all the more relevant today. The message of protest and defiance is wrapped in songs that range from deep melancholy to full-on euphoria and it was lapped up by followers, including many men of a certain age who probably woke up the next day regretting their decision to mosh it up at the front. A mention too for Stephen Boakes, whose eccentric didgeridoo cameo was wonderfully surreal.

Chadwick wished everyone a "happy Christmas and all that s***" at the end of the show. For fans packed into the Civic, this was certainly a good start.