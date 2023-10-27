Woman appealing to find missing cockatiel that escaped from her home

A stock image of a yellow pearl cockatiel

Christine Dixon, from Coalport, is passionate about birds and has been breading and showing cockatiels for around 18 years. She currently has 200 in her care.

One morning this week Christine woke to find that one of her baby cockatiels, around eight to 10 weeks-old, had escaped from her cage in her home conservatory.

Now she is appealing to anyone in the local area who come across a bright yellow cockatiel with black spots to get in touch with her directly through the contact information below.

Christine said: "Its really upset me because if she isn't found and caught I know what will happen to her. She will get killed by a cat or a sparrow hawk, or the magpies will have her.

"I cover them (the birds) up at night and the next morning I take the cover off. The cover on that particular night must've been caught on the door somehow and my husband hadn't realised that.

"As he took the cover off he must've pried the door off and the conservatory door was open to let the dogs in.

"She was a really good flier because she was independent and she must've flown out through the door. She would be easy to spot because she's bright yellow and she's got black spots on her.

"You wouldn't help but see her because she's such a pretty colour."

Christine said that even though the little bird is a strong flier, she will come down eventually and that if anyone spots her in their back garden they should be able to catch her.

She went on to say the birds are like babies to her and that time is of the essence in finding the cockatiel.