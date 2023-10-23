Nile Rodgers and Jess Glynne announced as headliners for 2024 Llangollen Eisteddfod

Jess Glynne

It has been announced today that Nile Rodgers & Chic will bring the disco party to Llangollen Pavilion on Thursday, July 11, while English pop star Jess Glynne will headline on Friday, July 12.

They join BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith who will headline the internationally-renowned music festival on Friday, June 21 2024.

Supporting Nile Rodgers & Chic will be Brit singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis Bextor and 80s inspired contemporary pop band Deco.

Chair of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Sarah Ecob added: “When we revealed our partnership with Cuffe and Taylor we said we would be making some huge announcements, and these are massive.

"Jess Glynne and Nile Rodgers & Chic are international superstars at the top of their game. We can’t wait for them to come to Llangollen for our brilliant peace festival.”

Nile Rodgers and Chic

Nile Rodgers is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and a multiple Grammy Award winning songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist with more than 200 production credits to his name.

As the co-founder of Chic, he pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits such as Le Freak, Everybody Dance and Good Times that sparked the advent of hip-hop.

His work with Chic and his productions for artists such as David Bowie, Diana Ross and Madonna have sold more than 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide.

He has also collaborated with well-known artists and bands such as Daft Punk, Avicii, Sigala, Disclosure and Sam Smith.

Jess Glynne

Commenting on the Llangollen performance, Nile Rodgers said: “The UK is my home from home so despite the fact that it’s not even winter yet I’m excited to be announcing that we will be bringing you ‘good times’ this summer.”

Jess Glynne is the only British female solo artist to ever score seven UK number one singles.

Jess Glynne

Her two previous platinum-selling albums both became number one records and she has collected three Ivor Novello nominations, won a Grammy and achieved 1.2 billion streams.

Her biggest hits include Hold My Hand, These Days, Real Love, Rather Be, All I Am and Ain't Got Far To Go.

Jess Glynne, who has announced the show as part of her UK summer tour, said: “I can't wait to get back on stage and go live for all my people.”

For more information and to purchase tickets go to llangollen.net and ticketmaster.co.uk.