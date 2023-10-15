Two women in hospital after suspected XL bully dog attack in Staffordshire

By Emma Walker NewsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Two women have been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog suspected of being an XL bully.

An American Bully XL dog
An American Bully XL dog

Emergency services were called to an address in Baker Crescent, Baddeley Green, Stoke-on-Trent, after reports of a dog attack inside just after 11.40am on Thursday, Staffordshire Police said.

Officers contained the dog, which will be put down, at the scene.

Anyone with helpful information has been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 215 of October 12.

The attack comes as the Government looks to ban American XL bullies in response to a series of maulings, some of which have been deadly.

It comes following the death of father Ian Price, who was killed by two XL Bully dogs in Stonnall, also in Staffordshire. Police have bailed at 30-year-old man in connection with the Stonnall dog attack and have taken statements from more than 50 people.

News

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News