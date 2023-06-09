Council reveals new look mobile library

The new 'wrapped' mobile library

The new Iveco van has been ‘wrapped’ to make it recognisable as it covers routes serving Shropshire Council’s mobile library users the length and breadth of the county.

It replaces the former library van that has been sold after 17 years in service.

The mobile library service covers an area of 1,235 square miles and the new vehicle will be used to make 154 stops a month, with its longest single route being 100 miles.

It is stocked with 3,500 books and carries a selection of titles across all genres and for all age groups.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “The new vehicle is a very welcome addition to the fleet.

“The old vehicle was about 17 years old and, while it had served its purpose, it was no longer cost effective to try and keep it on the road any longer.

"This new van, with its easy access lift, standout styling and light, bright interior, will bring a fresh new experience to the mobile library service users and of course our staff.

“It will soon start clocking up the miles bringing a brilliant service to our rural parishes.”

Dihanne Price, Shropshire Council senior library assistant driver, added: “I am delighted with the new van and am getting used to driving it.

"Although I will miss the old vehicle, it has gone to auction and I like to think it could have a new lease of life if it was transformed into a glamping option – people, book lovers, could have a night at the library!