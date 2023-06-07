Media giant confirms it is in talks to acquire south Shropshire broadcaster Sunshine Radio

The Bauer Media Group, which owns the Absolute and Magic brands as well as regional stations in the UK, says it is "in discussions" to acquire Sunshine Radio.

Sunshine's long time owner, Ginny Murfin, has also confirmed that talks are taking place but she says nothing has changed and the station will continue to broadcast to the Ludlow and Hereford area as it has for the last 30 years.

News of the approach has been made public on an Irish-based regulator's website because of Bauer's media interest in the Irish Republic.

A Bauer spokesman said: "We are in discussions to acquire Sunshine Radio which is subject to regulatory approval. Bauer has not yet acquired the station."

Ginny Murfin said she was "only in discussions" at the moment.

"We are literally only in discussions at this stage, I have not signed anything," she said.

"Sunshine Radio will continue broadcasting as it has done for the last 30 years," she added. "We are carrying on."

The approach has been granted first stage approval from the regulators in Ireland, which is where the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has been involved because of Bauer's interests in the republic.

A statement on the Commission's website said: "The proposed acquisition of certain assets from Virginia Murfin, the sole shareholder of Sunshine FM Limited and Norgate Limited, that comprise the business known as Sunshine Radio by Bauer Media Audio LP, acting by its partner Bauer Media Audio Limited, has been cleared by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission."

Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG ("Bauer") is the ultimate parent of Bauer Media Audio LP and Bauer Media Audio Limited. Bauer is a privately-owned German media business. It reaches over 200 million consumers worldwide and operates in 14 countries; the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, the UK and Ireland.

The assets of Sunshine Radio are currently owned by Sunshine FM Limited and Norgate Limited, both of which are private limited companies incorporated, domiciled, and registered in England and Wales in the United Kingdom.

Sunshine Radio operates the Sunshine Radio channel, which is licensed by Ofcom and operates a service on two local FM radio licences in the UK.