Undated family handout photo issued by North Wales Police of Ausra Plungiene, 56

While formal identification is yet to take place, Ausra’s family have been informed.

A spokesman for North Wales police said Mountain Rescue Team members made the discovery near to Yr Aryg in the Carneddau mountain range on Thursday afternoon.

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said: “Our thoughts are with Ausra’s family at this most difficult time. I can confirm that a dog was found alive at the location.

A family handout photo issued by North Wales Police of Ms Plungiene's dog

“I would like to offer my thanks to all involved in the search for Ausra, in what have been extremely difficult weather conditions.

“Finally, I would appeal for Ausra’s family to be afforded some privacy during the coming days.”

A police spokesman added: "We will not be commenting further, and no further updates will be issued."

Ms Plungiene was last seen on Tuesday morning and is believed to have left for a walk with her dog at about 10.30am but failed to return home.

North Wales Police officers worked with Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team and the RAF Search and Rescue to try to locate Ms Plungiene, who lives in the Prestatyn area.